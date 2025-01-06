Sky Sports: Peak 3.1m watch Littler win darts final

Figures from Sky Sports indicate an average audience of 2.7 million for the World Darts Championship Final on January 3rd, with a peak of around 3.1 million. Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler took the crown with a comfortable 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.

Whilst short of last year’s record (3.1 million average, 3.71 million peak) it’s higher than any other non-football audience on Sky Sports in the last 12 months, ahead of the F1 British GP which had a 2.2 million average.

Darts fever once again gripped the nation over the Christmas period, with the semi-finals averaging 1.5 million and viewing up 39 per cent year-on-year, averaging 471k after the semi-finals – higher than last year’s full tournament average (391k), including the final.

Last year’s final was the most watched darts event ever on Sky and NOW, with a peak audience of 3.71 million tuning in to watch Luke Humphries defeat Littler, the highest ever non-football peak on Sky Sports.