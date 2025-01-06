Sky Sports: Peak 3.1m watch Littler win darts final
January 6, 2025
By Nik Roseveare
Figures from Sky Sports indicate an average audience of 2.7 million for the World Darts Championship Final on January 3rd, with a peak of around 3.1 million. Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler took the crown with a comfortable 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace.
Whilst short of last year’s record (3.1 million average, 3.71 million peak) it’s higher than any other non-football audience on Sky Sports in the last 12 months, ahead of the F1 British GP which had a 2.2 million average.
Darts fever once again gripped the nation over the Christmas period, with the semi-finals averaging 1.5 million and viewing up 39 per cent year-on-year, averaging 471k after the semi-finals – higher than last year’s full tournament average (391k), including the final.
Last year’s final was the most watched darts event ever on Sky and NOW, with a peak audience of 3.71 million tuning in to watch Luke Humphries defeat Littler, the highest ever non-football peak on Sky Sports.