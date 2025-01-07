Australian Open comes to Max, discovery+ in Europe

The stage is set for the start of the Grand Slam tennis season as Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) steps up to screen live and exclusive coverage of every match from every court at the Australian Open on Max and discovery+.



For the first time for its tennis coverage, streaming product innovations will be available to web and app subscribers. These include the timeline markers feature, which enables fans to navigate back to key moments.

In addition to 250 hours of live television coverage on Eurosport, produced in 20 languages for 50 markets across Europe, WBD will also harness its free-to-air channels to scale live action from selected matches, including the singles finals, to even more viewers in Germany (Eurosport 1), Denmark (Kanal 5), Sweden (Kanal 9), Finland (TV5) and Norway (Rex).

Scott Young, Group SVP Content, Production and Business Operations at WBD Sports Europe, said: “The Australian Open is the event that kickstarts our year of live sport and the 2025 tournament is shaping up to be a mouthwatering feast of tennis. We will transport the unique fast-paced play and electric atmospheres from Melbourne Park to viewers all across Europe by telling the stories of this epic event and its athletes. Our immersive studio innovations coupled with the expert viewpoints of the sport’s greatest stars – including Jim Courier who we welcome to Eurosport for the first time – will deliver the best possible viewing experience.”

“We’re also incredibly excited to showcase every match on Max for the first time in 25 markets. As we continue the acceleration of our global streaming strategy to expand Max into new markets, including the UK, Italy and Germany next year, our customers will benefit from a further enhanced live sport offer alongside the very best entertainment content – a powerful proposition we know will drive even greater scalability, engagement and enjoyment,” added Young.



Enhancing Eurosport’s expansive live coverage of every court, new and exclusive original documentaries have also launched on Max and discovery+ including Rafael Nadal: King of Paris, which tells the story of his unmatched 14 Roland-Garros titles, and John McEnroe: The Racket, which reexamines his controversial default at the 1990 Australian Open where he became the first player to be ejected from the tournament in more than 30 years.

On-demand streaming of Forza Sinner and the Rise of Italian Tennis, the documentary charting Jannik Sinner’s maiden Grand Slam win at the 2024 Australian Open is also available alongside an official Australian Open preview and 2024 tournament highlights as part of the road to Melbourne.

Additionally, Eurosport’s suite of digital platforms, including its 12 local language Eurosport.com sites and its social media platforms, will carry complementary highlights content and offer the best short video content.

In 2024, Eurosport achieved its biggest ever Australian Open audience in its 35-year history. This followed Italy’s Jannik Sinner winning his first Grand Slam title as WBD’s streaming coverage of the tournament grew in every market in Europe alongside television audiences rising by a quarter compared to the previous tournament.

Eurosport’s coverage of the 2025 Australian Open on Max and discovery+ is underway with the qualifiers taking place ahead of the main singles draw starting live on Eurosport 1 from 01:30 CET on January 12th.