Declassified FAST channel on VIZIO WatchFree+

Production studio, rights business and channel operator, Blue Ant Media, has announced the launch of its free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel, Declassified, on VIZIO WatchFree+ in the US.

Declassified features stories and revelations that have shaped our world, from conspiracies and catastrophes to engineering and ancient civilisations.

The deal, led by Julio Sobral, SVP, Channel Distribution, Blue Ant Media, is an expansion of the brand’s existing partnership with VIZIO, in which Declassified joins additional Blue Ant free-streaming brands, including Love Nature, Love Pets, Homeful and HauntTV.

“The launch of Declassified expands our collaborative partnership with VIZIO even further,” said Carlyn Staudt, EVP, Global Channels & Streaming, Blue Ant Media. “We’re excited to add this channel to the incredible ever-expanding content offering on its WatchFree+ platform.”

Programming highlights on Declassified include: Top Secrets UFO Projects: Declassified (6 x 60), which explores the infamous plan to investigate UFO sightings during the Cold War; Super Tunnel (9 x 60), a look at the massive construction project to carve a 42-kilometre-long shaft underneath London while commuters and city landmarks remain undisturbed; Spycraft (8 x 60), which takes viewers on clandestine missions to learn how spies ferret out sensitive intel about foreign countries with the help of high-tech tools; Hidden Histories of WWII (4 x 60), which looks at the victory of how a British Sherman tank outgunned a monstrous German Tiger tank in an extraordinary 1944 battle in Normandy; The Weather Files (8 x 60), a fascinating journey on the hunt for killer tornadoes; and Forbidden History (18 x 60), the story of two mysteries surrounding the ancient city of Petra in Jordan.