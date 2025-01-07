Hisense unveils new TVs at CES

At CES, Hisense has unveiled the 136MX MicroLED, the brand’s first consumer-ready MicroLED display. By eliminating traditional backlight limitations, Hisense says that 136MX delivers precise contrast, lifelike colours, and a viewing experience that sets a new standard for the industry.

The 136MX leverages a high-density array of over 24.88 million microscopic LEDs to deliver brightness, resolution, and precision. Each pixel is its own light source, composed of independent red, green, and blue LEDs, eliminating the need for a traditional backlight. This self-emissive design achieves a near-infinite dynamic contrast ratio, delivering deep blacks, dazzling brightness, and clarity. Unlike OLED, which can degrade or suffer burn-in with static content, MicroLED offers high-quality visuals for years.

Powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine X chipset, the 136MX optimises every frame with its AI-based algorithms, enabling precise colour conversion, dynamic 3D colour management, and rich display details. Black nanocrystals further enhance performance by reducing reflectivity to ensure exceptional clarity even in well-lit spaces. With brightness levels reaching up to 10,000 nits and a color gamut covering 95 per cent of the BT.2020 color space, Hisense’s 136MX delivers vivid, true-to-life colours.

The 136MX’s ultra-slim form factor allows it to integrate into any space. Features including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode dynamically optimise picture quality to match both the content and environment, ensuring a cinematic experience in any setting. On the audio front, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual X, and an enhanced audio system deliver multidimensional sound.

With VIDAA OS, Hisense’s proprietary smart platform, 136MX offers access to popular streaming services scuh as Netflix, YouTube,and Disney+, along with thousands of apps. The interface, paired with voice assistant integration via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, makes navigation easy. Advanced connectivity options like HDMI 2.1, WiFi 6E, and eARC support ensure compatibility with the latest devices and formats. For gamers, the 136MX includes features such as 120Hz VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode, and FreeSync Premium Pro, delivering smooth, responsive gameplay. Regardless of the content, Hisense‘s 136MX always delivers a world-class viewing experience.

Hisense also introduced the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV (pictured), boasting it is the only consumer model to use RGB Local Dimming Technology – a transformative innovation at the foundation of LED displays. Unlike traditional systems that rely on white or blue backlights filtered through a quantum dot filter to create colour, RGB Local Dimming Technology introduces independent red, green, and blue LEDs that generate pure colours directly at the source. This approach achieves richer reds, deeper greens, and more vibrant blues, delivering an industry-leading 97 per cent of the BT.2020 colour space — the widest colour gamut ever achieved in a MiniLED display.

RGB Local Dimming Display Technology also enhances energy efficiency and viewer comfort. By only illuminating the LEDs necessary for the displayed content, it reduces power consumption. Moreover, a 38 per cent reduction in blue light emissions ensures a safer, more comfortable viewing experience for prolonged use – all without compromising on brightness or clarity.

The 116-inch TriChroma LED TV is powered by Hisense’s flagship Hi-View AI Engine X, a chipset that drives the precision of RGB Local Dimming Display Technology. This advanced processing power enables real-time optimisation of every frame, with AI-driven enhancements like AI Peak Brightness, AI RGB Local Dimming, and AI Banding Smoother, ensuring clarity and smooth transitions. By dynamically analysing and fine-tuning contrast, brightness, and colour in real-time, the Hi-View AI Engine X brings each scene to life with depth and precision.

With supporting technologies like Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and IMAX Enhanced, the 116-inch TriChroma LED TV optimises every frame to ensure cinematic quality.

The audio package, features a 6.2.2 multi-channel CineStage X surround sound system integrated with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual X technologies. AI Sound Optimisation further enhances the experience by tailoring the audio to match the content, from crisp dialogue in movies to immersive soundscapes in action-packed scenes.

With Google TV at its core, the TV provides access to 400,000+ movies, shows, and more available across 10,000+ apps, while advanced connectivity options like HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi 6E, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit ensure seamless integration into any smart home setup.