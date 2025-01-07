m:tel Banja Luka launches ON TV

24i, the video streaming platform expert, and Strong, a Skyworth Company and specialist in advanced TV solutions, have announced that m:tel Banja Luka has successfully launched ON TV, an advanced IPTV and OTT service powered by 24i’s pay-TV solution and Strong’s Android TV Operator Tier set-top boxes (STBs).

This next-generation service provides an all-in-one entertainment experience with a user interface driven by 24i’s no-code customisation engine, fully integrated with Skyworth’s Android TV STBs. The setup enables m:tel to deliver a rich suite of video services that enhance engagement and create new opportunities for growth in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s digital entertainment market.

“Our partnership with 24i and Strong has enabled us to significantly enhance our TV offering, providing our subscribers with a cutting-edge viewing experience,” said Rastko Pavlović, CTO at m:tel Banja Luka.

“m:tel’s decision to deploy our Pay TV product demonstrates the trust they place in our technology, expertise and integrated partnership with Skyworth,” commented Sebastian Braun, CEO of 24i.

“Our collaboration with 24i on the m:tel project showcases how we deliver a premium TV experience by merging state-of-the-art hardware with advanced software solutions. This partnership sets a new benchmark for hybrid IPTV/OTT services in the region,” added Veka Radonjić, Solution Sales Director for Balkan and Central Asia at Strong.