Nvidia CEO: “AI advancing at incredible pace”

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang kicked off CES 2025 with a keynote that included new products to advance gaming, autonomous vehicles, robotics, and agentic AI.

AI has been “advancing at an incredible pace,” he said before an audience of more than 6,000 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

“It started with perception AI — understanding images, words, and sounds. Then generative AI — creating text, images and sound,” Huang said. “Now, we’re entering the era of “physical AI, AI that can proceed, reason, plan and act.”

Nvidia GPUs and platforms are at the heart of this transformation, Huang explained, enabling breakthroughs across industries, including gaming, robotics and autonomous vehicles (AVs).

Huang’s keynote showcased Nvidia’s latest innovations, including:

The Nvidia Cosmos platform advances physical AI with new models and video data processing pipelines for robots, autonomous vehicles and vision AI.

New Nvidia Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs offer visual realism and performance boosts.

AI foundation models introduced at CES for RTX PCs feature Nvidia NIM microservices and AI Blueprints for crafting digital humans, podcasts, images and videos.

The new Nvidia Project DIGITS brings the power of Nvidia Grace Blackwell to developer desktops in a compact package that can practically fit in a pocket.

Nvidia is partnering with Toyota for safe next-gen vehicle development using the Nvidia Drive AGX in-vehicle computer running Nvidia DriveOS.

Advancing Physical AI With Cosmos

Huang introduced the Nvidia Cosmos world foundation model platform, describing it as a game-changer for robotics and industrial AI.

“The next frontier of AI is physical AI,” Huang explained. He likened this moment to the transformative impact of large language models on generative AI.

“The ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner,” he added.

Like large language models, world foundation models are fundamental to advancing robot and AV development, yet not all developers have the expertise and resources to train their own, Huang said. Cosmos integrates generative models, tokenisers, and a video processing pipeline to power physical AI systems like AVs and robots. Cosmos aims to bring the power of foresight and multiverse simulation to AI models, enabling them to simulate every possible future and select optimal actions.

Cosmos models ingest text, image or video prompts and generate virtual world states as videos, Huang explained. “Cosmos generations prioritise the unique requirements of AV and robotics use cases like real-world environments, lighting and object permanence.”

Cosmos is open licence and available on GitHub.

Empowering Developers With AI Foundation Models

Nvidia is also empowering developers and creators with AI foundation models.

Huang introduced AI foundation models for RTX PCs that supercharge digital humans, content creation, productivity and development.

“These AI models run in every single cloud because Nvidia GPUs are now available in every single cloud,” Huang said. “It’s available in every single OEM, so you could literally take these models, integrate them into your software packages, create AI agents and deploy them wherever the customers want to run the software.”

These models — offered as Nvidia NIM microservices — are accelerated by the new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs.

The GPUs have what it takes to run these swiftly, adding support for FP4 computing, boosting AI inference by up to 2x and enabling generative AI models to run locally in a smaller memory footprint compared with previous-generation hardware.

Huang explained the potential of new tools for creators: “We’re creating a whole bunch of blueprints that our ecosystem could take advantage of. All of this is completely open source, so you could take it and modify the blueprints.”

Top PC manufacturers and system builders are launching NIM-ready RTX AI PCs with GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. “AI PCs are coming to a home near you,” Huang said.

Agentic AI and Digital Manufacturing

Nvidia and its partners have launched AI Blueprints for agentic AI, including PDF-to-podcast for efficient research and video search and summarisation for analysing large quantities of video and images — enabling developers to build, test and run AI agents anywhere.

AI Blueprints empower developers to deploy custom agents for automating enterprise workflows. This new category of partner blueprints integrates Nvidia AI Enterprise software, including Nvidia NIM microservices and Nvidia NeMo, with platforms from leading providers like CrewAI, Daily, LangChain, LlamaIndex and Weights & Biases.

Additionally, Huang announced new Llama Nemotron.

Developers can use Nvidia NIM microservices to build AI agents for tasks like customer support, fraud detection, and supply chain optimisation. Available as Nvidia NIM microservices, the models can supercharge AI agents on any accelerated system.

Moving beyond digital applications, Nvidia’s innovations are paving the way for AI to revolutionise the physical world with robotics.

“All of the enabling technologies that I’ve been talking about are going to make it possible for us in the next several years to see very rapid breakthroughs, surprising breakthroughs, in general robotics.”

In manufacturing, the Nvidia Isaac GR00T Blueprint for synthetic motion generation will help developers generate exponentially large synthetic motion data to train their humanoids using imitation learning.

Nvidia Unveils Project Digits

Putting Nvidia Grace Blackwell on every desk and at every AI developer’s fingertips, Huang unveiled Nvidia Project DIGITS.

“I have one more thing that I want to show you,” Huang said. “None of this would be possible if not for this incredible project that we started about a decade ago. Inside the company, it was called Project DIGITS — deep learning GPU intelligence training system.”

Huang highlighted the legacy of Nvidia’s AI supercomputing journey, telling the story of how in 2016 he delivered the first Nvidia DGX system to OpenAI. “And obviously, it revolutionised artificial intelligence computing.”

The new Project DIGITS takes this mission further. “Every software engineer, every engineer, every creative artist — everybody who uses computers today as a tool — will need an AI supercomputer,” Huang said.

Huang revealed that Project DIGITS, powered by the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, represents Nvidia’s smallest yet most powerful AI supercomputer. “This is Nvidia’s latest AI supercomputer,” Huang said, showcasing the device. “It runs the entire Nvidia AI stack — all of Nvidia software runs on this. DGX Cloud runs on this.”

The compact yet powerful Project DIGITS is expected to be available in May.