Openreach: UK broadband usage up 10.5% in 2024

According to Openreach’s annual update, broadband traffic across the UK increased by 10.5 per cent in 2024 to 103,590 Petabytes (PB) of data.

A closer look at the numbers reveals that peaks coincided with specific online events, such as Prime Video’s Premier League coverage, the release of popular gaming title downloads, the setup of new gaming consoles, and millions going online for Black Friday.

There was a real surge in broadband use towards the end of 2024, with December being the busiest month of the year for broadband traffic, and December 1st the busiest day.

Openreach builds and maintains the fibre network used by customers of more than 300 service providers selling fibre – including BT, Sky, TalkTalk, Vodafone and Zen. Openreach’s network now also reaches more than half of homes and businesses in the UK – that’s around 17 million premises with access to the technology.

Clive Selley, CEO at Openreach, said: “Fast, reliable connectivity is essential for the UK, and the increased traffic on our broadband network is evidence that customers are increasingly reliant on it in their daily lives. While over a third of properties have already switched, there’s plenty of room for more people to get a better connection right now. So why not check if you could get faster – and potentially cheaper – broadband today.”

Key findings for the UK’s broadband use during 2024 include: