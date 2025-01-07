Tubi: 10bn streaming hours in 2024

Tubi, Fox Corporation’s AVoD service, has announced that it surpassed 97 million monthly active users and streamed over 10 billion hours during the 2024 calendar year.

Tubi offers a collection of movies and TV episodes, including over 300 exclusive originals, across connected televisions, mobile devices, the web and more.

“Tubi’s momentum is growing as audiences increasingly value a premium entertainment experience that is also 100 per cent free, fun and reflective of culture,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Tubi. “Our strategy is simple yet powerful: put viewers first by offering unique stories from unique storytellers, a vast selection of content to choose from and a delightful experience across devices. We let our viewers guide us and obsess over their engagement, and we are seeing the results.”

Exclusive content has been gaining adoption on Tubi with nearly 1 in 4 viewers watching a Tubi Original. The young adult romance, Sidelined: The QB and Me (pictured), premiered in November and brought in more viewers of any title in Tubi’s history in its first week and the most new viewers for any Tubi title ever.

New Original premieres this quarter include: The Thicket, a dark Western thriller starring Peter Dinklage and Juliette Lewis, The Z-Suite, a workplace comedy featuring Lauren Graham, the return of the hit comedy-drama Boarders and episodes of We Got Time Today hosted by sports legend Deion Sanders and Emmy Award-winning media personality Rocsi Diaz.

Tubi continues to invest in ad tech and measurement capabilities, including integrations with FreeWheel, AudienceXpress and via Fox’s AdRise platform, and with ad formats like Tubi Takeovers, Timeouts and branded content opportunities through Tubi 360. Tubi says the majority of Fortune 100 brands are now advertising on its platforms “as more advertisers seek to reach the growing population of cord cutters and nevers in a high attention environment”.