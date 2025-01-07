White, Elkann, Songhurst join Meta board

Meta has announced that Dana White, John Elkann and Charlie Songhurst have been elected to the company’s board of directors.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, commented: “Dana, John and Charlie will add a depth of expertise and perspective that will help us tackle the massive opportunities ahead with AI, wearables and the future of human connection.”

“I’ve never been interested in joining a board of directors until I got the offer to join Meta’s board. I am a huge believer that social media and AI are the future,” said White, President and CEO of UFC. “I am very excited to join this incredible team and to learn more about this business from the inside. There is nothing I love more than building brands, and I look forward to helping take Meta to the next level.”

“I am honoured to be able to contribute to the future of one of the most significant companies of the 21st century,” said Elkann, CEO of Exor, the European investment company. “I look forward to bringing my global experience and long-term perspective to the board as Meta continues to shape and push the next frontiers of innovation and technology.”

“As part of Meta’s advisory group, I’ve seen firsthand the opportunities to scale new products and grow AI and enterprise capabilities, and I’m honoured to be asked to join the board to further this work,” said Songhurst, a technology investor who currently invests in more than 500 startups globally.