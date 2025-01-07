LG Electronics has announced a partnership with Xbox, providing players with access to hundreds of games with the Xbox app on LG Smart TVs.

Owners of LG’s latest Smart TVs will be able to discover and play a wide selection of PC and console games from a number of partners, and soon Xbox, through the new Gaming Portal. This gaming centric hub is designed as an all-in-one solution for seamless navigation and personalised gaming, both for the latest AAA games and casual webOS app games.

LG Smart TV users can soon explore the Gaming Portal for direct access to games with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including popular titles such as Call of Duty: BlackOps 6, and highly anticipated releases like Avowed. With Game Pass Ultimate, players will also be able to stream a catalogue of select Xbox games they own such as NBA 2K25 and Hogwarts Legacy.

“We are thrilled to announce the partnership with Xbox, which aims to enrich the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs with a broader selection of popular games,” said Chris Jo, senior vice president of platform business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. “The Gaming Portal will provide users with a seamless, convenient and exciting way to enhance the gaming experience on LG Smart TVs.”

“Our partnership with LG will help players easily discover and play games through the new Gaming Portal on LG Smart TVs,” added Lori Wright, Corporate Vice President of Xbox. “We’re fortunate to have a great partner in LG who will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to more players, letting new and longtime Xbox’ers find their favourite games and play with friends across screens.”