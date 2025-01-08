Piers Morgan goes alone on YouTube

Piers Morgan has bought out his eponymous YouTube-based media venture from News UK almost a year after the shelving of Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV broadcasting business.

Morgan’s Wake Up Productions will acquire the Piers Morgan Uncensored show, which broadcasts on YouTube, with plans to further grow and diversify the Uncensored brand in the fast-growing US market.

News UK will retain a commercial interest in the digital news business for the next four years, it was reported. Morgan said that “owning the brand allows my team and I the freedom to focus exclusively on building Uncensored into a standalone business, editorially and commercially, and in time, widening it from just me and my content”.

He added that the recent US election showed that YouTube was a more and more powerful and influential platform. Morgan’s biggest audience is already in the US.

Morgan has made a deal with Red Seat Ventures, the media talent company that has produced shows for rightwing commentators such as Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, to sell and grow sponsorship and other revenues for the Uncensored brand in the US.

Piers Morgan Uncensored has more than 3.6 million international YouTube subscribers.