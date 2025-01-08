Rakuten TV launches Nordic Films FAST channel

Rakuten TV, the European streaming platform, has launched a new branded owned and operated FAST Channel, Nordic Films, dedicated to celebrating the very best of Nordic cinema.

The new channel offers viewers in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark a curated selection of films that captures the essence of Nordic storytelling and its cinematic richness.



The channel features a wide range of genres, from family comedies and dramas to crime thrillers and adventures. Each film reflects the unique tones and visual storytelling that have earned Nordic cinema global acclaim.

The channel features a lineup of films starring actors beloved by Nordic audiences, including Mads Mikkelsen, Alexander Skarsgård, Joel Kinnaman, Josephine Bornebusch, Cecilia Frode, Malin Crépin, Rolf Lassgård, Michael Nyqvist, Erik Johansson and many more.

“Rakuten TV fills a significant gap in the market by offering a dedicated Scandinavian cinema channel, tapping into what is indeed relevant to its local audiences. No other FAST channel exclusively showcases the depth and variety of Nordic films across such a broad range of genres. This launch reflects Rakuten TV’s commitment to delivering high-quality, culturally diverse content and tapping into the passionate audience segment that values authentic Nordic storytelling.