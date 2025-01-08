Roku surpasses 90m streaming homes

Roku has reported that it surpassed 90 million streaming households in the first week of 2025. Roku is now in nearly half of all US broadband households.

“Roku’s extensive scale sets us apart in the streaming industry, with more engagement than any other TV OS platform in the US,” said Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO, Roku. “Thanks to our laser focus on simplifying and enhancing the streamer’s journey, Roku is the preferred choice for millions of viewers. I’m grateful to our customers, partners, advertisers, and employees for helping us reach this notable milestone.”

In 2024, Roku celebrated 10 years of the Roku TV programme and 15 years since the launch of Roku’s first connected streaming device. Last year, Roku also continued to introduce features that enhance the TV experience, including Backdrops, which transforms any Roku TV into a work of art, and Roku Smart Picture, which automatically optimises picture quality. Additionally, The Roku Channel is a top 10 streaming service in the US and has seen over 80 per cent year-over-year growth.