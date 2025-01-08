Viaplay acquires Nordics rights to FIS winter sports

Viaplay Group has secured an exclusive pan-Nordic agreement with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS). This long-term partnership includes the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, the FIS Cross Country World Cup, and a range of other winter sports events.

The coverage will be available on Viaplay Group’s platforms and channels across the Nordic region.

Peter Nørrlund, Viaplay Group EVP and Chief Sports & Business development officer, commented: “The FIS Alpine Ski World Cup and Cross-Country World Cup are the cornerstones of winter sports, and this partnership allows us to bring fans even closer to the action. It also reinforces Viaplay Group’s position as the leading destination for premium sports content while strengthening our brand and supporting long-term growth and shareholder value.”

In addition to FIS winter sports, Viaplay Group’s premium sports portfolio includes Premier League, UEFA club competitions, Bundesliga and Danish Superliga football, Formula 1, NHL ice hockey, IHF and EHF handball, and golf majors.

The deal between Viaplay Group and FIS has been handled by Infront Sports and Media.