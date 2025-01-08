Whale TV rolls out Whale OS 10

Whale TV is starting the rollout of Whale OS 10, with existing Whale TV partners among the first brands to gain access.

Whale TV, the independent TV OS with 43 million+ monthly active TVs, has also introduced the Whale TV Profit Sharing programme. Through this initiative, Whale TV will compensate partner brands for every TV set shipped, plus a share of platform revenue with a combined total of up to 40 per cent of Whale TV monetisation revenue.

“We firmly believe in harmony and ensuring everyone is fairly compensated for their contributions. That’s how you build partnerships that last, based on trust. Hardware margins on TVs are razor-thin, so TV brands need other sources of revenue to drive business growth,” commented Jason He, CEO at Whale TV. “We enable our partners to reinvest into their business so they can protect themselves against competition and expand their market share.”

WhaleOS 10 is a licensable TV operating system that enables TV brands to create smart and simple TVs. With the new OS, consumers can enjoy a more personalised viewing experience through user profiles and AI-powered recommendations. Whale TV helps users to navigate to their desired entertainment, whether it’s streamed, broadcasted or played on a connected device. Whale TV’s voice assistant is powered by ChatGPT and LLM, enabling users to interact with theirTV in a more natural, conversational way.

The Whale TV operating system is available for global deployment, supporting all tuner standards and offering UI localisation in 68 languages. Whale TV collaborates with 13 TV manufacturers, including Moka, KTC, Express Luck, HKC and SQY.

Consumers can download hundreds of streaming apps from the Whale TV app store, including the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. Additionally, WhaleTV+ is being rolled out to all Whale TV devices, enabling users to stream thousands of hours of free TV without the need to register or subscribe. Whale TV partners with a number content providers and aggregators such as Lionsgate, Bloomberg, Trusted Media Brands, Amagi, OTTera and others to offer the best possible selection of free TV on its platform.