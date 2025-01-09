Disney: 157m global MAU for streaming ad-tiers

Disney Advertising, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, has shared its estimated global and domestic ad-supported monthly active users (MAU) numbers, cumulative across its streaming portfolio, and its detailed calculation methodology.

At CES, President of Global Advertising, Rita Ferro, revealed that the company’s ad-supported monthly active users have reached an estimated 157 million globally, including 112 million domestically (US and Canada), on average per month over the last six months.

“Disney sits at the intersection of world class sports and entertainment content, with the most high-value audiences in ad-supported global streaming at scale,” said Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising. “We wanted to be the first to offer our industry greater transparency into the methodology used to estimate our engaged global ad-supported monthly active users.”

Unlike linear advertising, there is no industry standard methodology for measuring global streaming advertising audience size. Disney Advertising said it set out to define a globally consistent approach and methodology to estimate ad-supported audience numbers.

The ad-supported MAU numbers are derived from active accounts across Disney’s streaming ecosystem (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+) who have viewed ad-supported content continuously for more than 10 seconds. Each active account is then multiplied by the number of estimated users per account (global average is 2.6 and it varies by application and region) to estimate the total number of users.

Multipliers are determined by first-party survey data representing subscribers in regions with an advertising tier. This survey includes more than 13,000 individuals ages 18-64.

“As an advertising industry leader focused on proving the power of our data, this is another step that delivers intentional and impactful results for brands – in a uniquely Disney way,” the company said in a press statement.