Eutelsat/OneWeb government arm names Canning as CEO

Eutelsat America Corp. and OneWeb Technologies Inc (EACOWT), which operate as a wholly owned independent US proxy company and subsidiary of Eutelsat Group, have announced the appointment of Ian Canning as president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Canning served as EACOWT’s COO and most recently served as the company’s acting CEO. He brings a wealth of experience in the global satellite communications (SATCOM) and telco industries. Canning joined OneWeb Technologies’ (OWT’s) predecessor, TrustComm, in 2012 as COO, helping to lead its successful acquisition by OneWeb and transformation into a US proxy company. Recently, his leadership was instrumental in OWT’s merger and integration with Eutelsat America Corp.

Previously Canning led global product innovation and marketing at Stratos Global Corp. Prior to that, at Iridium Satellite, he led sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), establishing key partnerships for the business.

In his new role as CEO, Canning will be responsible for furthering the combined EACOWT vision of providing global satellite connectivity, solutions and support focused on meeting the mission requirements of the US government.

Canning’s appointment follows the departure of Kevin Steen, who was CEO of the combined EACOWT entity since May 2024, having served as CEO of OWT since 2022.

“I am honoured to step into the role of CEO at such an exciting time for EACOWT. Our team is dedicated to delivering innovative and secure SATCOM solutions to meet the evolving needs of the US government and its allies and I look forward to continuing our mission of providing resilient, multi-orbit satellite capabilities to address our customers’ unique challenges,” said Canning.

“Ian Canning’s experience in advancing new technologies in the satellite world, combined with his deep industry knowledge, positions him well to lead EACOWT and drive its continued success in delivering Eutelsat’s innovative solutions to the US government and its allies,” added Eva Berneke, CEO, Eutelsat Group.