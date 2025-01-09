Netflix: 4.9m watch WWE Raw debut

Netflix and WWE have revealed that the debut episode of RAW on Netflix performed strongly, with the January 6th programme capturing 4.9 million Live+1 views globally.

The inaugural event on Netflix averaged 2.6 million households (Live+SD) in the US, according to VideoAmp, which is 116 per cent higher than RAW’s average 2024 US audience of 1.2 million households, and higher than any other Monday Night RAW broadcast in the past five years. The event also more than doubled the A18-49 audience vs. last year.

On social media platform X, as soon as the event began, #WWERaw was the #1 trending topic in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. #WWERaw trended #1 for 14 hours straight in the UK (despite starting at 1am GMT) and occupied six of the top seven trending topics in the US.

WWE also generated 223 million social views across platforms on the day of RAW’s Netflix premiere, more social views than any RAW episode of 2024.

The debut of RAW on Netflix, which took place at a sold-out Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, also set a company record as the highest-grossing WWE arena event of all time.

The episode saw Rhea Ripley reclaim the Women’s World Championship when she pinned Liv Morgan; Roman Reigns toppled Solo Sikoa in a tribal combat match, giving Reigns the Ula Fala; Drew McIntyre was defeated by Jey Uso; and CM Punk bested Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins in the main event. The event also featured appearances from Paul ‘HHH’ Levesque, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, The Undertaker, Logan Paul, Travis Scott, Hulk Hogan, Jimmy Hart and John Cena – who officially kicked off his 2025 retirement tour by announcing he will participate in this year’s Royal Rumble (on February 1st).

Next week’s Monday Night RAW will see Sheamus take on Ludwig Kaiser as their long-running rival continues; Finn Balor will battle Damian Priest in a street fight; Chad Gable will go up against and mystery luchador; and history will be made when Dakota Kai and Lyra Valkyria clash with the winner being crowned the first ever Women’s Intercontinental Champion.