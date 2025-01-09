Nokia wins Openreach deal

Network technology specialist Nokia has been chosen by UK digital infrastructure provider Openreach to build an open-access fibre network to serve millions of homes and businesses. Built using Nokia’s One Network Platform, the network will help Openreach support its target of connecting 25 million premises by the end of 2026, responding to the increasing demand for high-speed broadband all over the UK.

Openreach’s open wholesale broadband network connects users to around 300 communication providers offering ultrafast full fibre services spanning urban centers, towns, villages and smaller rural communities in some of the hardest-to-reach parts of the UK. The Nokia One Network Platform delivers the flexibility, agility and scale needed to meet these market demands while reducing the number of exchange buildings needed to cover the country.