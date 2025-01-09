Paramount, Comcast renew distribution agreements

The multi-year deals feature ongoing carriage of Paramount’s networks, including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network and more. Comcast subscribers will also retain access to Paramount’s streaming services across Paramount+, Pluto TV and BET+. Additionally, as part of the renewal, Comcast has the right to make Paramount+ with Showtime available to qualifying Xfinity customers.

“We are pleased to renew and expand upon our broad partnership with Comcast,” commented Ray Hopkins, President, Paramount Distribution. “This new deal ensures that our dynamic portfolio of popular brands and premium programming continue to reach and entertain our valued audiences everywhere.”

“Paramount Global is a valued partner, and we are excited to continue providing Xfinity customers with access to their traditional and streaming content across our industry-leading entertainment platforms. This agreement gives us the ability to offer customers more choice and flexibility in what they want to watch and how they want to watch it,” added John Dixon, Senior Vice President, Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.