Report: Ad revenue for non-gaming apps up 116% YoY

Liftoff’s 2025 Non-Gaming Ad Monetisation Trends Report reveals ad revenue for non-gaming apps has doubled year-on-year, growing by 116 per cent. For entertainment apps specifically, revenue growth has nearly tripled as entertainment publishers embrace ad monetisation alongside paid subscriptions.

Liftoff’s report is based on data from the Vungle Exchange, from 159 billion ad impressions and 20 billion clicks from September 2023 to October 2024. The report delves into ad revenue trends for non-gaming publishers across different categories, traces trends in emerging markets, and spotlights effective ad placement strategies powering ad revenue growth.

Key findings from the report include:

Ad revenue for non-gaming apps grows by 116%

The growth of non-gaming ad monetization demonstrates a notable shift in the app publisher landscape. Time spent in entertainment apps continues to increase, and more video-streaming and video-sharing app publishers are monetising the attention they command through ad-supported tiers. As regional markets become more saturated for video and audio streaming apps, ad monetisation also offers a reliable source of revenue as subscription revenue levels off.

YoY growth for ad revenue in emerging markets is growing significantly

On the Vungle Exchange, we’ve seen steady growth in non-gaming publisher ad revenue from emerging markets in the past year. Ad revenue from Mexico and the Philippines grew more than 200 per cent YoY, and Brazil grew 160 per cent. Many apps growing in emerging markets offer lower subscription rates to grow their user base. In these cases, ad revenue can supplement slower subscription revenue growth.

Ad spend from retailers has tripled in the last year

Apac giants like Shein and Shopee are disrupting the global retail landscape. This is impacting ad revenue outside walled gardens. We’ve seen explosive growth in retail advertiser spend on the Vungle Exchange in 2024. Retail advertiser spend has increased ~200 per cent YoY. Ad placements also matter – interstitial and rewarded ads make up 95 per cent of ad spend from retail advertisers.

“Ad monetisation is rapidly becoming an indispensable revenue stream for more and more app publishers,” said Tanya Lee, SVP of Monetise at Liftoff. “We’ve seen healthy ad revenue growth for non-gaming publishers on the Vungle Exchange, especially in the entertainment, music, and utilities categories, throughout 2024, and we expect the trend to continue. Publishers who invest the time and resources into developing a robust ad monetisation strategy as an integral part of their UX are paving the way for years of sustainable growth.”