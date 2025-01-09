Research: 22% US receive internet, mobile via bundle

Parks Associates research released at CES 2025 shows that 22 per cent of US households now receive their internet and mobile services as part of a bundle. This finding highlights a growing trend towards broadband expansion through the bundle of wired and wireless access.

At CONNECTIONS Summit, the research firm and panels of industry experts discussed the impact and implications of changing consumer habits and recent market activities. Just ahead of Q4, Verizon announced plans to acquire Frontier Communications, with the goal of expanding its firer network across the US. By acquiring established and rapidly growing fibre providers, Verizon and other broadband providers are preparing ahead to funnel their growth into the increasingly competitive fibre market, with is good news for streaming providers. More households enjoying high-speed broadband to the home sets the foundation for smooth streaming experiences, less lag, fewer customer complaints, and more options for smart home, security, and automation.

“This convergence — as well as bundles of home and mobile service — has led to greater customer satisfaction, customer retention, and new business opportunities as customers increasingly expect their home and mobile service from the same company,” commented Kristen Hanich, Director of Research, Parks Associates.

The strong competition in the broadband market also means internet service providers seek partnerships and bundles that differentiate their services, with streaming services at the top of the list. Additionally, the smart home ecosystem, powered by a growing array of connected devices, presents another opportunity for ISPs to integrate value-added solutions, further distinguishing themselves in a crowded market and driving more ARPU.

“More broadband providers are forgoing offering their own pay-TV services and instead partnering with vMVPD and SVoD providers to offer compelling entertainment services to their subscribers,” Hanich added. “In addition, some ISPs have partnered with brands like Arlo to offer smart security cameras as part of their service bundles. There are a variety of ways to capture new revenue with connectivity as the foundation.”