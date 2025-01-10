BASE: UK Home Entertainment sales pass £5bn in 2024  

The first set of figures to be released in 2025 by the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) in association with the Official Charts Company (OCC) reveal the Timothée Chalamet adaptation of the magical Roald Dahl classic Wonka worked its magic for UK audiences in 2024, with 821k individual purchases or rentals of the film by audiences across Home Entertainment. This figure includes all sales and rentals of the film across Digital and Disc (EST, VoD, Blu-ray and DVD).

Official Charts Company (OCC) measures individual content purchases on disc and digital, to rent, buy or own in the UK, unlike multi-content SVoD services.

Chalamet was seemingly 2024’s leading man, as Dune: Part Two (pictured) took the second spot in the chart, selling 817k units to buy or rent on digital or disc. Chalamet earned £123 million (€147m) across the top two titles of 2024 in the UK with Home Entertainment sales of Wonka and Dune: Part Two adding £19.5 million revenue to the £64 million Wonka UK Box Office, and the £39.5 million UK Box Office earned by Dune: Part Two.

Dune: Part Two was also the top selling title on disc, selling 132k copies on Blu-ray and DVD combined, at a value of £2 million, playing a part in the continuing £156 million value of the UK market for films and TV on disc in 2024, with 3 million consumers buying DVD and Blu-ray across the UK.

Following its success as the biggest disc title of 2023, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer led rentals in the UK, selling 487k units. This continued popularity for the title saw it grab the number three spot in the chart, with total sales of 697k across all formats.

‘Buying at home’ (EST) is the UK’s favourite way to watch and keep films fresh from the cinema, where Disney’s Deadpool & Wolverine proved to be the audience favourite, with 465k units sold since its UK Home Entertainment digital release on October 1st, following it’s £60 million performance at the UK Box Office since July 25th 2024, before it’s Disney+ premiere in the UK on November 12th 2024. This helped Deadpool & Wolverine take the number four spot in the chart, with a total of 621.5k purchases across all formats.

EST proved incredibly popular with families, in a fantastic year for children’s films: Inside Out 2 followed an impressive Box Office performance of £61 million to become the fourth biggest selling title to buy at home (EST) with 253k units sold before its Disney+ debut on September 25th, followed closely in to fifth spot by Despicable Me 4, with 191k buy at home sales, following a UK Box Office of £51mn38. Family films also ended the year on a high at the UK Box Office, with Paddington in Peru, Wicked, Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King all ensuring families had plenty to enjoy on the big screen, titles which will premiere to buy or rent at home in the first half of 2025.

Following the huge success of Barbie in 2023, female led films continued to breakout at the Box Office and at home. With 556k more sales in 2024, Barbie secured the 5th spot in the overall chart, making its total sales to date 1.3 million. Sydney Sweeney was both the lead and Executive Producer of romantic comedy Anyone But You which followed a UK Box Office of £11.5 million with total rental sales of 285k helping it grab the number five spot on the rental (VoD) chart in 2024.

House of the Dragon Season 1 ruled the TV Disc charts for the second year, with a further 31k sales. House of the Dragon Season 2 was second in the TV Disc chart, with 24k sales. Doctor Who had another epic year on physical, with combined sales of the Doctor Who titles selling over 200k units in 2024, with a value of over £4.5 million.

The total value of the media and entertainment industry in the UK in 2024 was £30 billion which includes transactional and pay-TV home entertainment, cinema, games and music. The value of the UK home entertainment category accounted for 17 per cent of that number and rose to over £5 billion for the first time in 2024 (inclusive of all SVoD, PVoD and VoD, PEST and EST, DVD, Blu-ray, 4K UHD and Boxsets).

Liz Bales, Chief Executive at BASE said: “Visual entertainment in the UK ended 2024 with a bang! In November the UK Box Office was up 78 per cent YoY with 13.24 million admissions, and home entertainment surpassed a value of £5 billion for the first time, the largest player in the £12 billion UK home Entertainment sector. And home entertainment has already exploded out of the blocks in 2025: NBCUniversal’s Wicked was released at home on Friday 3rd January and landed in the all-time EST top three for week one, based on just two days of sales. This promises to be another great year for visual entertainment audiences in the UK.”

Official Video Charts 2024

Official Video Chart 2024 (All Digital; Blu-ray and DVD, EST, TVOD)

1 WONKA

2 DUNE: PART TWO

3 OPPENHEIMER

4 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

5 BARBIE

Official Video Chart 2024 (All Digital Retail; Blu-ray and DVD, EST)

1 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

2 WONKA

3 DUNE: PART TWO

4 INSIDE OUT 2

5 OPPENHEIMER

Official Video Chart 2024 (All Blu-ray & DVD)

1 DUNE: PART TWO

2 WONKA

3 OPPENHEIMER

4 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

5 AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

Official Blu-ray Chart 2024

1 DUNE: PART TWO

2 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

3 ALIEN – ROMULUS

4 OPPENHEIMER

5 FURIOSA – A MAD MAX SAGA

Official DVD Chart 2024

1 WONKA

2 OPPENHEIMER

3 BARBIE

4 DUNE: PART TWO

5 AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM

Official Film Download Chart: EST 2024

1 DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

2 WONKA

3 DUNE: PART TWO

4 INSIDE OUT 2

5 DESPICABLE ME 4

Official Film Download Chart (VOD): DIGITAL RENTAL 2024

1 OPPENHEIMER

2 WONKA

3 DUNE: PART TWO

4 BARBIE

5 ANYONE BUT YOU

Official TV on Video Chart 2024

1 GAME OF THRONES: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON – SEASON ONE

2 GAME OF THRONES: HOUSE OF THE DRAGON – SEASON TWO

3 THE LAST OF US – SEASON ONE

4 DOCTOR WHO – THE CELESTIAL TOYMAKER

5 WEDNESDAY – SEASON ONE