Mark Lazarus, the prospective Chief Executive Officer of SpinCo, Comcast’s planned spin-off of select cable television networks, has announced additional appointments to the future senior leadership team of SpinCo.

SpinCo will be an independent publicly traded media company comprised of USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, SYFY and Golf Channel along with complementary digital assets Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and SportsEngine. The team, which will be led by Lazarus and Anand Kini, prospective Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, is focused on developing SpinCo’s independent strategy as a modern multimedia company.

Appointments to the SpinCo leadership team include Val Boreland as President of Entertainment, Keith Cocozza as Chief Communications Officer, Brian Dorfler as Chief Human Resources Officer, Jeff Mayzurk as President, Operations & Technology, Kristin Newkirk as Chief Financial Officer, TV Networks, David Pietrycha as Chief Revenue and Business Officer, and Greg Wright as Chief Accounting Officer and Controller.

Comcast said there will be additional executive announcements in the coming weeks as the company continues to build out the management team.

“As we embark on this journey to build a one-of-a-kind company, I am thrilled to be joined by such a talented group of leaders with the experience and expertise needed to make SpinCo a leading multimedia company from day one,” commented Lazarus. “Together, we will capitalise upon our iconic media assets, chart a course for growth and continue to attract additional talent as we build momentum toward the completion of the spin-off.”

Kini added, “This team was handpicked because of their expertise within each of their function areas. I am confident that with and under the leadership of Mark, we will design and build a modern media company with the scale to compete and the right strategy to unlock organic and external growth opportunities.”

Upon completion of the spin-off from Comcast Corporation, SpinCo will be positioned to provide a diverse content offering with live news, sports and entertainment at the centerpiece of its brand-based growth strategy. The assets making up SpinCo generate approximately $7 billion in revenue annually and will be focused on growing their brands, building audience and expanding monetisation.

The future leadership team will focus on their new roles beginning in early April, allowing time to work towards the completion of the planned spin-off, expected during 2025, following the satisfaction of customary conditions.