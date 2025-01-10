Disney+ orders Caroline Flack doc

Disney+ has announced Caroline (w/t), an Original feature length documentary film that will celebrate the life and career of one of the UK’s most popular TV presenters, Caroline Flack, who hosted the likes of Love Island and The X Factor.

The feature will follow Christine, Caroline’s mother, as she seeks to understand the events in the final months of her daughter’s life.

The documentary will feature first hand testimony, among them Caroline’s family and friends, as Christine embarks on a journey to uncover the truth around the circumstances that led to Caroline tragically taking her own life in 2020.

The film will be produced by Curious Films, the production company behind the 2021 documentary Caroline Flack: Her Life and Death and is coming to Disney+ later this year.

Caroline will be executive produced by Dov Freedman, Charlie Russell and Jessie Versluys for Curious Films. The documentary will be directed by Christian Collerton and produced by Sophie Clayton-Payne. The documentary was commissioned by Sean Doyle, Executive Director, Unscripted and is executive produced by Gaby Aung, Senior Manager, Unscripted for Disney+.

Christine Flack, commented: “I still have so many questions about what happened to Caroline in her final months, and it’s something I feel deeply compelled to explore, even though I know it will be challenging. I’m pleased to be working with the team at Curious Films once again, in the hope of bringing clarity and understanding to Carrie’s story – not just for her, but for everyone who cared about her.”

Dov Freedman, Executive Producer, Curious Films, said: “It’s not often that you feel the need to return to a subject, but nearly five years after Caroline’s tragic death, we know there are still many unanswered questions for Christine and her family that need to be addressed. We’re proud to be collaborating with the Flack family once again, working together to seek some form of resolution to the tragic events surrounding Caroline’s death.”

Gaby Aung, Senior Manager, Unscripted, Disney+, added: “We’re privileged to be working with Christine Flack and our production partners at Curious, as we follow a family’s pursuit for answers and celebrate Caroline’s legacy five years on from her tragic death.”