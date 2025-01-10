Megacable joins ACE

Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), has announced Mexico-based media and telecommunications company Megacable as its newest member, strengthening ACE’s presence in Latin America as a defender of intellectual property rights.

Megacable further expands ACE’s antipiracy footprint in Latin America, where digital piracy continues to affect local and global content creators. ACE recently shuttered a portion of the notorious piracy ring, MagisTV. In 2023, ACE shut down 23 major piracy operations in Latin America, removing 129 domains that attracted nearly 87 million combined average monthly visits.

“On behalf of ACE, I am thrilled to welcome Megacable to our global coalition of media companies united in the fight against digital piracy,” said Larissa Knapp, Executive Vice President and Chief Content Protection Officer for the Motion Picture Association. “Piracy is a crime with serious consequences, and ACE is committed to detecting, deterring and dismantling piracy operations in Latin America and beyond. We look forward working with Megacable to defend intellectual property rights.”

In 2024, the potential impact of digital piracy on the Latin American economy was an estimated $872 million (€846m) per year, according to a study by the Center for Telecommunications Studies of Latin America (CET.LA). ACE continues to work with regional members and law enforcement and government agencies in the region to bring illegal operators to justice.

Megacable, among the largest cable operators in Mexico based on the number of subscribers, also provides Internet and digital telephony services.

“We are pleased to join forces with ACE to strengthen our fight against digital piracy in the region, thus reaffirming Megacable’s commitment to protecting intellectual property rights,” said Enrique Yamuni Robles, CEO of Megacable.