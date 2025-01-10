MPA welcomes Notorious Markets List

Trade body the Motion Picture Association (MPA) has welcomed the publication by the Office of the US Trade Representative of its 2024 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy (the Notorious Markets List).

Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin said: “Every year, the Notorious Markets List identifies the world’s most brazen criminal operations that distribute copyrighted content and infringe upon the hard work of the creative community. In 2025, the List adds another chapter to the same story – offering a clear reminder of how vital the US film, TV, and streaming industry is to the global economy and why it’s essential to protect the rights of creators worldwide.”

“The MPA applauds the team at USTR and their interagency partners for their ongoing commitment to protecting the creative marketplace and their tireless work to combat digital piracy. And we are grateful to see the inclusion of more than 15 egregious offenders we identified to USTR on the List, as well as a nod to the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment’s (ACE) takedown of Fmovies in Vietnam, once the world’s largest piracy ring.”

“In an age of rapidly evolving technologies, defending copyright laws is more important than ever. The MPA will continue to lead the fight to ensure that the intellectual property rights of creators in film and television are respected and upheld.”