My5 viewing grows at record rate in 2024

Channel 5 has reported that its streaming service, My5, grew at its fastest ever rate in 2024 with Barb TV Viewing Minutes (TVM) for the service up a record 53 per cent versus 2023.

This record level of growth was higher than any other PSB streaming service over 2024 (based on Barb TVM year-on-year growth versus 2023: BBC iPlayer +24 per cent; ITVX +22 per cent; Channel 4 +15 per cent).

My5’s success was driven by a range of Channel 5’s shows across genres including documentary, My Wife, My Abuser which was the number one most watched single title; and original dramas such as All Creatures Great and Small, Blindspot, The Teacher and Ellis. Non-scripted hits on My5 over 2024 included Phillip Schofield: Castaway with true crime such as Cause of Death also driving viewing. Popular acquired titles for My5 included Revenge and Home and Away.

It was also a strong festive period for My5 with the service enjoying its best-ever Christmas Day and Boxing Day – with All Creatures Great and Small the top performing show over the two days. Over the full festive fortnight (December 23rd to January 5th) new Channel 5 drama, The Serial Killer’s Wife, was the top performing show – whilst other top performers included acquired drama, The Following and perennial festive highlight, World’s Strongest Man.

Channel 5’s Chief Content Officer, Ben Frow, commented: “2024 was a huge year for My5 as our viewers really discovered the depth of content, particularly our Channel 5 dramas, that we have on the service. We know that audiences increasingly want to switch seamlessly between streaming and linear TV and that’s why in March we are relaunching both our services under the combined brand of 5 with a significantly greater range of programming on offer.”

The increased viewing to My5 comes ahead of a relaunch for the streaming service in March 2025 as Channel 5 and My5 come together under a new unified parent brand of 5 across linear, streaming and digital platforms. As part of the relaunch as 5, the streaming service will be boosted with an expanded content offer – with additional boxsets and shows from across the wider Paramount family and other content partners including reality, drama, factual, true crime and films. There will also be a broad kids and family offer from Milkshake! and Nickelodeon, and a range of new FAST channels.

The 5 streaming service will also boast an upgraded user experience and enhanced data-led advertising opportunities.