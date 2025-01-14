Italy’s TIM withdrawing satellite services

Italy’s Telecom Italia (TIM) is to withdraw its premium satellite service on January 19th. Local reports suggest that TIM failed to agree a new pricing structure with Eutelsat. One report said: “This decision follows Eutelsat’s unilateral move to cease providing the satellite connectivity that powers the service.”

The service commenced in 2020 and designed to provide satellite signals to Italy’s remote regions. The service relied on Eutelsat’s Konnect satellite, which was exclusively reserved for TIM customers in Italy. The service excluded coverage in Sicily and parts of southern Sardinia.

TIM stopped selling the service in February 2024. Reportedly a dispute between TIM and Eutelsat further complicated matters. Despite efforts to delay the shutdown and minimise customer impact, Eutelsat terminated its support, setting January 19th as the final date for service availability, according to Telecom Review.

TIM stressed that the termination of its satellite connectivity was not its decision but the result of external factors, specifically Eutelsat’s decision to withdraw support.