London Live ceasing broadcasting

London Live has announced it will cease broadcasting on January 20th, with the final news programme airing at 6pm on January 16th.

The local television channel launched in March 2014 to serve the London area, broadcasting on Freeview, Sky, Virgin and YouView.

In a statement posted on its social media accounts, London Live said: “We want to update our loyal followers that very sadly London Live will be closing down. We want to thank you for following and supporting us over the last ten years. We have loved helping to share the stories that matter in London, making sure the voices that count are heard. In our biased opinion, London is the best city in the world, made up of brilliant people. Thank you for being a part of our journey.”

London Live was owned by Evgeny Lebedev – a member of the House of Lords who is also the chairman and owner of the London Standard, (formerly London Evening Standard) – but now has reportedly been acquired by UK television network Local TV Ltd.