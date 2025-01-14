SpinCo first management changes

With the looming split from NBCUniversal, MSNBC will get a new president. Rashida Jones told staff this week that she will exit the company after four years leading MSNBC.

Mark Lazarus – who will be CEO of new company SpinCo once Comcast separates its cable TV channel business from the rest of NBCUniversal – said that Rebecca Kutler will step in as interim president of MSNBC, effective immediately.

“Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses,” Lazarus wrote. “MSNBC is well-positioned for the future, and I am grateful that she will continue to support us during this transition.”

A veteran NBC News, Jones took over the channel in early 2021 succeeding its longtime president Phil Griffin. She pushed MSNBC to diversify its business beyond TV programming during her tenure, including a substantial investment into podcasts, documentary films, and more recently into live events.