T-Mobile acquires Vistar Media

T-Mobile has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vistar Media, a provider of technology solutions for digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertisements.

Through the T-Mobile Advertising Solutions business, T-Mobile will acquire all of Vistar’s capabilities. This includes its intelligent marketplace and technology solutions for buying, selling and managing media campaigns across a global network of more than 1.1 million digital screens provided by nearly 370 OOH media owners and serving more than 3,000 brand partner advertisers.

T-Mobile says this combination will help it transform the DOOH industry by leveraging Vistar’s end-to-end ad-tech platform and scale, together with its own unique customer insights and data. T-Mobile adds it will help marketers and advertisers reach consumers with more addressable and measurable solutions, delivering greater efficiency and ROI, while enhancing the consumer experience with more meaningful and engaging content.

“T-Mobile is always envisioning new ways to deliver for consumers and we see a tremendous opportunity to provide more relevant and personalised advertising,” said JP Colaco, SVP & Chief T-Ads Officer, T-Mobile. “Combining T-Mobile’s customer-centric approach and its expertise as one of the nations most scaled marketers, with Vistar’s leading out-of-home technology means advertisers can easily place their ads where they know their audience will be, improving every step of the customer journey. Together with Vistar, T-Mobile will deliver advertising solutions built by marketers, for marketers.”

“We are excited to join T-Mobile, a brand that truly understands the power and potential of out-of-home advertising,” added Michael Provenzano, CEO & Co-Founder of Vistar Media. “For 13 years, Vistar has pioneered using technology and data to transform OOH into a strategic and measurable channel. T-Mobile’s belief in the future of OOH – and their decision to acquire Vistar – underscores the strength of this channel. Together, we have the opportunity to enhance our offerings for customers and partners globally, and inspire brands to think bigger and redefine how they engage with audiences in the real world.”

T-Mobile will pay approximately $600 million in cash, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.