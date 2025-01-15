Cates, Chapman, Logan named Match of the Day presenters

The BBC’s flagship football show, Match of the Day, will be presented by the trio of Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan from next season.

Hosting duties for Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2, and the latest addition to the BBC’s football highlights portfolio, Match of the Day Champions League, will be shared by the three presenters. They will be joined by a number of rotating pundits including Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Alex Scott, Jason Mohammad, Kelly Somers, John Murray and Steve Crossman.

Gary Lineker, who is stepping aside from Match of the Day this summer after 26 years, will continue to be part of the BBC Sport family, presenting the men’s FA Cup and men’s 2026 World Cup.

Logan, who also fronts the BBC’s rugby and athletics coverage, commented: “It’s always a real moment [sitting in the chair] because it has such history. It’s still so relevant to so many people now and talked about in a landscape where TVs changed so much. There’s an enormous responsibility to make sure we continue to evolve while at the same time respecting the traditions of Match of the Day. People want to see the goals, they want to see the incidents, they want to see the moments everyone’s talking about, so while we can tinker at the edges, the core is the football.”

Cates, who will also continue her role with Sky Sports, said: “Once I sit in that chair and the theme music starts, I just know that’s going to be a really incredible moment. I’ve worked with a lot of the pundits before and they’re all fantastic, so I’m just looking forward to getting started. I’ve known Gabby and Mark really well for years so to bring it all together, embracing the digital side of things, it feels like a really comprehensive football package for fans and that’s what makes it so exciting too.”

Chapman said: “This isn’t about the three of us, it’s about the three of us plus our pundits, plus our editors, plus our analysts and stats people and production people, radio and online. Genuinely this is about all of us as a department working together […] I know the history of a lot of radio programmes and TV programmes and I do feel honoured to be following in the footsteps of the people that we are following in and respectful of what they have done.”

Alex Kay-Jelski, Director of BBC Sport added: “I know viewers will love these three incredible broadcasters and journalists at the heart of our football coverage next season. They’re brilliant at what they do and Match of the Day viewers can be sure they will be well looked after as the big football talking points are expertly analysed. Gary has done a phenomenal job at Match of the Day for the last 26 years, he’ll be missed greatly and we all still get to enjoy him on our screens across some of football’s greatest tournaments. Outside of Match of the Day we’ve got some great new shows, voices and surprises lined up for the 2025/26 season across audio, video and digital and we look forward to sharing them with you all later in the year. It’s a truly exciting time for BBC Sport’s football coverage.”