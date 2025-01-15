Darroch named advisor at KKR

Global investment firm KKR has announced the appointment of former Sky CEO Jeremy Darroch as an Executive Advisor to the firm. In his role, Darroch will leverage his business and leadership expertise to support KKR’s European Private Equity investment activities and portfolio companies, particularly in the UK and in the Telecoms, Media and Technology (TMT) sector.

“Jeremy is one of Britain’s most accomplished business leaders with a long track record of driving industry-leading innovation and managing high-performing organisations,” said Philipp Freise, Partner and Co-Head of European Private Equity at KKR. “We are deeply committed to investing behind the UK economy and Europe’s digitalisation efforts. Jeremy’s deep experience in the UK and unparalleled understanding of the TMT landscape will help us identify new investment opportunities and support our portfolio companies in achieving their global ambitions.”

“I’ve long admired KKR’s partnership approach and focus on improving businesses over the long-term,” added Darroch. “I look forward to contributing my experience in identifying new investment opportunities in the UK and in the TMT sector across Europe.”

Darroch previously served as Executive Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sky from 2007 until 2021. Darroch iniitall joined Sky in 2004 as CFO. Earlier in his career, he served as Group Finance Director of DSG International (formerly Dixons Group) and spent 12 years as an executive for Procter & Gamble. Darroch currently serves as Chairman of Reckitt Benckiser Group and a Director of The Walt Disney Company, and he has previously served as non-executive director for companies Burberry Group and Marks and Spencer Group. He was knighted for his services to Business, Charity and Sustainability in 2023.