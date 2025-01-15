DirecTV takes majority ownership in Invidi

DirecTV has acquired the majority ownership of Invidi Technologies, a specialist in providing addressable television advertising solutions that increase the value of advertising inventory for programmers and distributors by allowing marketers to target specific audiences on television without wasting ad impressions.

“DirecTV has been a trailblazer in addressable TV for nearly 15 years. Our longstanding support of Invidi has enabled us to connect brands with their audiences effectively,” said Amy Leifer, DirecTV chief advertising sales officer. “The deal underscores our commitment to continue to invest in the future of addressability and leans into Invidi’s industry-leading solutions to deliver outcomes for brands of all sizes and across all categories.”

Invidi provides three primary solutions for advertisers, including a consolidated campaign management and order distribution platform through Invidi Conexus, a supply-side solution for distributors and programmers to deliver addressable advertising on linear broadcast, streaming and AVoD through Invidi Edge, and the ability to manage, serve and optimise ad delivery across direct and programmatic sales channels for streaming services in a single interface through Invidi Pulse.

“Invidi Technologies has had a longstanding relationship with DirecTV as a client and an investor, and we know this will only strengthen that support,” said Bruce Anderson, co-CEO of Invidi Technologies. “DirecTV is a strong advocate for addressable advertising, and with their increased involvement, we expect be able to further grow our business in the US. At the same time, we plan to continue to work to build on our successes internationally, expanding our efforts in India, APAC, MENA, Europe and Latin America.”

Invidi will continue to operate as an independent company led by its existing leadership team and is jointly owned by DirecTV, DISH, and WPP.

Financial terms were not disclosed.