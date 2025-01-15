Nokia signs video tech licence deal with Samsung

Nokia has signed a multi-year patent licence agreement with Samsung covering the use of Nokia’s video technologies in Samsung’s televisions. Under the agreement, Samsung will make royalty payments to Nokia. The new agreement is separate from Nokia and Samsung’s existing 5G patent licence agreement.

The terms of the agreement remain confidential between the parties.

Arvin Patel, Chief Licensing Officer, New Segments at Nokia, commented: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung covering the use of our video technologies in their world-class TVs. The agreement is yet another proof point of Nokia’s leadership in video and multimedia technologies, and further validation of our decades-long investments in multimedia R&D and standardisation.”

Nokia is a specialist in the development of video and multimedia technologies, including video compression, content delivery, content recommendation and aspects related to hardware. In the past 25 years, Nokia has created almost 5,000 inventions that enable multimedia products and services and continues to play a leading role in multimedia research and standardisation. Nokia has invested around €150 billion in R&D since 2000 (including over €4 billion in 2023 alone) for cutting-edge technologies including cellular and multimedia.