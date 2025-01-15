Nuttall named Chair of IBC’s Partnership Board

Stephen Nuttall has been appointed as the new Chair of IBC’s Partnership Board. Made up of representatives from each of the six partner organisations which own IBC (IABM, IEEE, IET, RTS, SCTE and SMPTE), the IBC Partnership Board provides the governance and strategic oversight of IBC.

Nuttall has over thirty years’ leadership experience gained as a senior executive and consultant in the sports, media and digital industries. His most recent consultancy work includes leading media production and distribution for the 36th and 37th editions of the America’s Cup and for Goodwood’s motorsports events. In addition, he is a senior advisor to Searchlight Capital Partners, a transatlantic private equity fund. leadership consulting firms.

“Our industry is in a period of rapid and transformational change powered by new tech innovation. Stephen has a track record of clear strategic thinking coupled with commercial and operational success. His extensive experience in the complex environments of media and telecommunications will be extremely valuable as IBC and the industry it serves navigates the opportunities ahead” said Mike Crimp, CEO, IBC. “Stephen will provide the vital link between the IBC Board and the Executive Team and I’m looking forward to working with him to ensure the continued growth of IBC.”

“IBC is the premier event for the media and entertainment industry, and I’ve had the privilege of being a regular visitor and speaker for many years” added Nuttall. “I’m very much looking forward to collaborating with the IBC team and partners to help the event’s ongoing success. Consistently relevant, the unique role that IBC plays within the constantly evolving media industry remains as vital today as ever.”