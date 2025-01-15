Saudi Arabia’s PIF closing in on DAZN stake

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) is reportedly close to agreeing a $1 billion (€0.97bn) acquisition of a 10 per cent stake in sports streaming platform DAZN.

A deal could be announced as early as this January, according to Bloomberg, with the PIF’s sports arm, SURJ Sports Investment, representing the potential minority investors. An agreement could result in DAZN broadcasting content from Saudi Arabian events for free; significantly Saudi Arabia will be the host nation for the 2034 men’s World Cup.

DAZN recently announced an agreement to acquire Australian pay-TV broadcaster Foxtel, as well a bumper deal to stream the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 globally. DAZN already has long-term deals in place with boxing’s Riyadh Season as well a number of the top European football leagues.