Crunchyroll app comes to Sky

Crunchyroll, the online home for anime, is now available on Sky TV platforms in the UK and Ireland, enabling Sky customers to access the service directly through Sky Glass and Sky Stream. The service will additionally be available on Sky Q later in the year.

Crunchyroll’s service, whch currently boasts around 15 million subscribers, grants access to a library of nearly 2,000 anime series and films, as well as more than 3,500 music videos and concerts.

This announcement comes just in time for Crunchyroll’s winter anime season, which includes Solo Leveling Season 2, the hit dark fantasy series following Sung Jinwoo as he masters his necromancer abilities; the final season of apocalyptic science series Dr Stone Science Future; and The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, where Maomao’s keen intellect and daring instincts unravel more palace mysteries – all alongside more than 40 series premiering new episodes weekly just after their Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app also offers both free to play and subscription games through Crunchyroll Games and Crunchyroll Game Vault, merchandise within the Crunchyroll Store, and more.

Crunchyroll membership plans in the UK start at £4.99 per month.