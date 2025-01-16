Birmingham: Jail term for illegal streamer

A man from Birmingham in the UK West Midlands who ran a sophisticated illegal streaming operation has been jailed for two years and nine months for offences related to creating and operating an illegal streaming service.

Between November 2017 and June 2020, Gary McNally, from Acocks Green, Birmingham ran an illegal IPTV service known as Each Online.

The service provided access to illegal streams, which included Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports and Sky Movie channels, as well as premium television content owned by other national and international broadcasters.

McNally first came to the attention of Sky in June 2020, after an investigation revealed that McNally was using legitimate NOW TV accounts to gain illegal access to Sky content.

Sky referred the matter to West Midlands Police who, in September 2021, executed warrants at two residential properties in the Birmingham area which led to McNally being located and arrested for fraud and intellectual property offences.

A search of McNally’s property resulted in the seizure of a large amount of digital equipment including laptops, hard drives and NOW TV devices believed to have been used by McNally to operate pirate IPTV services.

During a single world championship boxing match broadcast by Sky in February 2018, McNally claimed to have, over 2,000 subscribers to his illegal service.

On March 15th 2024, McNally appeared at Birmingham Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to two charges of making articles for use in frauds relating to the provision and creation of IPTV services contrary to Section 7(1)(b) of the Fraud Act 2006.

He was sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court to two years and nine months for both counts to be served concurrently.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: “We will work with partners wherever possible to disrupt criminal activity, and we hope this case sends a warning message to anyone involved in this kind of criminal enterprise.”

Matt Hibbert, Group Director of Anti-Piracy at Sky said: “Today’s sentencing highlights the significant consequences that can arise for those that get involved in illegally streaming content.

“We are grateful to the West Midlands Police for acting so robustly to take down a highly sophisticated illegal streaming operation.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement to protect our content and help keep consumers safe from criminal piracy networks.”

Two other individuals were arrested alongside McNally. One person has since been released with no further action. A second person has been released pending further investigation.