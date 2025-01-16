Report: Digital infrastructure investments key for Europe

5G accounted for 30 per cent of mobile connections in Europe at the end of 2024 – equivalent to 200 million connections – against a global average of 24 per cent, according to the GSMA’s annual Mobile Economy Europe report.

5G will become the dominant mobile technology on the continent by 2026 and already accounts for the majority of connections in Germany and Switzerland, while adoption rates in Denmark, Finland, Norway and the UK have exceeded 40 per cent. By 2030, it will provide an additional €164 billion boost to the overall economy, with 80 per cent of the continent’s connections forecast to be 5G, compared to 4G’s 18 per cent, by the end of this decade.

However, in its 5G adoption, Europe continues to lag behind other advanced regions such as North America, East Asia and the Gulf Cooperation Council states, where many operators are now shifting their attention to the next generation of networks, with urgent policy reforms required to drive a step-change in access to investment across the continent to keep it competitive globally.

Maximising 5G’s potential

One promising area is in advanced 5G technologies such as 5G Standalone (SA) and 5G-Advanced, which are gaining traction and will help to unlock new use cases and monetisation opportunities.

In Europe, operators are beginning to deploy 5G SA, which does not rely on LTE (Long Term Evolution) to operate, providing opportunities for new applications like network slicing. As of September 2024, 18 European operators had launched 5G SA services, including recent launches from EE in the UK and Free in France. In addition, 5G-Advanced is set to deliver new solutions for enterprises, enabling uplink and multicast services at better latency, increasing accuracy for extended reality applications and improving the reliability of AI.

However, unless key regulatory challenges that restrict investment capacity in the European sector are resolved, the increased adoption of these technologies in Europe will progress more slowly. Digital infrastructure will be key to helping Europe sustain global competitiveness, laying the foundations for advanced technologies but also supporting the expected three-fold rise in mobile data traffic by 2030.

The GSMA’s Chief Regulatory Officer, John Giusti, said: “Europe is at a crossroads in its development of the digital infrastructure that its businesses and citizens will need to succeed. It is concerning to see it falling further and further behind other large markets around the world. The mobile industry brings more than €1 trillion to Europe’s economy as well as millions of jobs, and its role as a key enabler of commerce, logistics and innovation needs to be prioritised and strengthened. Urgent action is needed from the European Commission and other authorities within the European Union to deliver the policy reforms that Europe’s digital economy needs to support strong, sustained network innovation and to re-establish a leadership position in the global technology marketplace by 2030.”

Sustaining Europe’s global competitiveness

Addressing Europe’s digital infrastructure needs is an important first step towards re-energising the European telecoms sector as an engine of competitiveness and prosperity. The benefits of increased investments will not be restricted to the telecoms and technology sectors but will be felt across every other sector.

To this end, the report recommends action points to support policymakers at the European Commission in building a competitive, secure and sustainable ecosystem. These include:

Completing the Digital Single Market to allow the mobile industry to develop and deploy services on a cross-border or pan-EU basis

Implementing additional measures to ensure fairness in the internet value chain

Initiating a review of the EU Merger Regulation and taking a more long-term view on investment and innovation effects

Establishing a pro-investment and more predictable approach to EU spectrum policy

Supporting the sustainability efforts of mobile operators

European operators and AI

European operators are at the forefront of AI and generative AI (genAI) development, with 36 per cent having widely deployed genAI across multiple business areas. The report spotlights recent applications covering network optimisation, security enhancement and customer service improvements from European operators including Deutsche Telekom, EE, Orange and Vodafone.

Operators in Europe are increasingly forming regional and global partnerships to strengthen their genAI capabilities and pave the way for new business models and revenue streams. For example, Vodafone recently agreed a ten-year strategic partnership with Microsoft to enhance customer service and digital transformation through AI. Meanwhile, Deutsche Telekom is collaborating with multinational partners to enhance telecoms-specific large language models.

To foster responsible AI, operators are also prioritising ethical practices to ensure fairness, protect users and reduce inequalities; the EU’s AI Act sets regulatory standards for responsible AI, while the GSMA Responsible AI Maturity Roadmap offers a framework for ethical and sustainable AI use.

Other key findings from the report include: