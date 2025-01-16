UKTV doubles views to U streaming service

UKTV has reported that its digital first strategy has delivered “strong VoD growth” following the BBC Studios-owned broadcaster’s decision to unite its channels and streaming service under the U masterbrand and combine its previously separate linear and VoD divisions.

In 2024, UKTV saw views to its free streaming service U grow by 34 per cent resulting in the service doubling direct to consumer viewing inside two years. 2024 also saw U’s active users increase by 21 per cent and content on the service bolstered from 7,000 hours to over 9,000 hours. In addition, UKTV achieved record growth to its VoD content across its pay and free platforms, with total viewer minutes for individuals growing by 40 per cent.

In linear, UKTV’s Share of Commercial Impacts (SOCI) held strong at 8.79 per cent, with only a marginal 0.02pp drop from its record high of 8.81 per cent in 2023, reflecting the ongoing challenges in linear TV.

Marcus Arthur, UKTV CEO, commented: “2024 was a pivotal year in UKTV’s digital transformation, and it is testament to the hard work of everyone here that in just two years we have doubled viewing to the U streaming service and achieved record viewing across all our VoD inventory, outpacing the growth achieved by our competitors. UKTV continued to accelerate streaming growth throughout last year despite the continued backdrop of market pressures impacting broadcasters, streamers and content makers. While we haven’t been immune to the challenges facing the industry and the decline in linear TV viewing, we’ve driven VoD growth by unifying our VoD and linear businesses and by making smart investments in content, product and branding. As we enter 2025 and the world continues to grapple with uncertainty and volatility, the power of content to connect audiences and bring people together has never been more important. At UKTV we remain focused on working with our creative partners in the industry to deliver more powerful, entertaining and inspiring shows for our viewers.”

U streaming service

In addition to the U steaming service growing views and active users throughout 2024, adult viewing across all demographics also grew, with a notable 25 per cent uplift in views for 35-54 year olds. Drama content performed particularly well with Whitstable Pearl, The Marlow Murder Club, The Chelsea Detective, Sister Boniface Mysteries and Darby & Joan responsible for the five highest rating episodes on U.

Andrea Amey, Chief Digital Officer at UKTV, commented: “In 2024 UKTV achieved record growth across all of our VOD output, with Barb data revealing that we grew viewing minutes to content on U along with VOD content on pay platforms faster than any other UK competitor. We’ve achieved this by rebuilding the U app, adding improvements to user experience, app stability, sustainability and content discovery. In 2024 we also expanded U’s footprint by launching on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Freely devices and we added over 2000 hours of content to the service. As we remain focused on driving growth in 2025, we will continue to look at our product and content offering, including the ongoing roll out of new content personalisation across all devices by the end of Q1 and adding FAST channels to the service later in the year.”



UKTV’s FAST channels – U&Laughs, U&Transport, U&Real Heroes and U&The Past – saw a successful year across platforms Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Prime Video and Virgin Media TV. Summer was a particularly strong period with viewing almost doubling during the hot months, topped only by December.

U&Originals

U&Original content performed particularly well for UKTV in 2024. The Marlow Murder Club became the broadcaster’s best performing show of the year watched by 2.6 million, making it UKTV’s biggest programme launch in over 10 years. The crime drama also marked UKTV’s first original commission for its U&DRAMA channel with an extended 6×60’ second series due to air in March.

Originations topped the ratings charts across UKTV’s six commissioning channels: The Red King (U&alibi), Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out (U&GOLD), Will & Ralf Should Know Better (U&Dave), The Marlow Murder Club (U&DRAMA), Inside The Ambulance (U&W), and Bangers & Cash (U&YESTERDAY).

Richard Watsham, UKTV’s Chief Creative Officer, said: “UKTV’s Originals are continuing to punch above their weight in terms of quality and impact and it’s gratifying to see this is true across all our key genres. We’ve invested shrewdly and worked collaboratively with partners to fund shows at a range of price points. U&Original drama content has performed particularly strongly with The Marlow Murder Club and The Red King enjoying significant ratings success. With UKTV’s largest ever slate of original dramas set to air, including the reimagining of Bergerac, crime drama I, Jack Wright, Mark Gatiss’ period crime Bookish and the highly anticipated story of the Mitford sisters, Outrageous, 2025 will be a big year for us.”

In further news, originations Apocalypse Slough: A Murder They Hope Mystery and Bottom: Exposed joined Absolutely Fabulous: Inside Out to round out the top three highest rating shows on U&GOLD last year, and originations were also responsible for the top three most watched shows on U&Dave with World’s Most Dangerous Roads and Meet The Richardsons just behind Will & Ralf Should Know Better. Original content also reigned supreme on U&Yesterday and was responsible for the top seven shows – Bangers & Cash, Canal Boat Diaries, Bangers & Cash: Restoring Classics, Secrets of the London Underground, Find It, Fix It, Flog It, Abandoned Engineering and Dream Car Fixers.

UKTV’s mix of content bringing together the best of the BBC, acquisitions and UKTV’s own originations, also attracted younger viewers to the network, with U&W (+15 per cent), U&Gold (+2 per cent) and U&Drama (+2 per cent) all increasing 16-34 share.