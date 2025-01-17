Canal+ launches Foundation

French media group Canal+ has announced the creation of its Foundation, supporting the right to “culture for all”.

In so doing, the Canal+ group, a major player in the production and distribution of content across many different geographical areas, is making a new commitment to promote culture throughout the world.

The Foundation’s programmes will aim to offer cultural experiences as well as training in all regions where the group has a presence, like pre-existing initiatives such as ‘Create Joy’, which is committed to equal opportunities in the cultural and creative industries; Canal+ University, which develops travelling training courses on the African continent to develop the skills of young professionals; and Orphée, which allows vulnerable children in orphanages across Africa to access education and entertainment.

Chaired by Stéphane Roussel, the Board of Directors of the Canal+ Foundation is jointly administered, and consists of both employees and people from outside the group:

Mouloud Achour, Journalist, television host, actor, director and screenwriter;

Monika Borowiecka-Klosinska, Content Acquisition Director at Canal+ International;

Grégoire Castaing, Assistant Managing Director of the Lagardère Group in charge of Finance;

Camille Chamoux, French actress, screenwriter and director;

Amandine Ferré, Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer of Canal+;

Caroline Guillaumin, Executive Vice President of Communication for the Orange Group and Deputy Chair for the Orange Foundation;

Enrique Martinez, CEO of the FNAC DARTY Group;

David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa;

Audrey Richard, Chief People Officer of Canal+;

Elisabeth Richard, Director of Relations with Civil Society at ENGIE and Member of the French High Council for Equality;

Gérald-Brice Viret, CEO of Canal+ France, in charge of Programs and Channels.

