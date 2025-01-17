Canal+ launches Foundation
French media group Canal+ has announced the creation of its Foundation, supporting the right to “culture for all”.
In so doing, the Canal+ group, a major player in the production and distribution of content across many different geographical areas, is making a new commitment to promote culture throughout the world.
The Foundation’s programmes will aim to offer cultural experiences as well as training in all regions where the group has a presence, like pre-existing initiatives such as ‘Create Joy’, which is committed to equal opportunities in the cultural and creative industries; Canal+ University, which develops travelling training courses on the African continent to develop the skills of young professionals; and Orphée, which allows vulnerable children in orphanages across Africa to access education and entertainment.
Chaired by Stéphane Roussel, the Board of Directors of the Canal+ Foundation is jointly administered, and consists of both employees and people from outside the group:
- Mouloud Achour, Journalist, television host, actor, director and screenwriter;
- Monika Borowiecka-Klosinska, Content Acquisition Director at Canal+ International;
- Grégoire Castaing, Assistant Managing Director of the Lagardère Group in charge of Finance;
- Camille Chamoux, French actress, screenwriter and director;
- Amandine Ferré, Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer of Canal+;
- Caroline Guillaumin, Executive Vice President of Communication for the Orange Group and Deputy Chair for the Orange Foundation;
- Enrique Martinez, CEO of the FNAC DARTY Group;
- David Mignot, CEO of Canal+ Africa;
- Audrey Richard, Chief People Officer of Canal+;
- Elisabeth Richard, Director of Relations with Civil Society at ENGIE and Member of the French High Council for Equality;
- Gérald-Brice Viret, CEO of Canal+ France, in charge of Programs and Channels.
The Canal+ Foundation board is made up of:
- Marine Schenfele, Executive Director;
- Sophie de Labrouhe, Secretary-General;
- Jérôme Brétillot, Treasurer.