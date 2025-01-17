CNMC, the Spanish regulatory body, has fined sports streaming platform DAZN €182,531 for showing an advert without a specific ad tag.

The legal breach happened during a football match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in October 2023 on the DAZN La Liga channel which has nationwide coverage. The streaming platform aired an advert without including the tag publicidad (‘advertising’).

DAZN initially attributed the mishap to a technical error, but the CNMC considered it responsible and gave it 10 days to plead and present the relevant documentation. DAZN eventually admitted the breach and paid the fine with a cumulative reduction of 40 per cent.

The CNMC has also issued a fine of €172,248 to Atresmedia for not including the publicidad tag in adverts on Neox channel.