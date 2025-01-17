De Fontaines named M6+ operational management

Henri de Fontaines will take over the operational management of French streaming platform M6+ in March. Julien Smadja, currently Deputy Managing Director in charge of streaming activities, will leave Groupe M6 on the same date.

De Fontaines joined M6 Group as Strategy Policy Officer in 2003. Appointed Company Secretary of Studio 89 in late 2006, in 2011 he became Chief Operating Officer of M6 Publicité responsible for overall strategies and creation. In parallel he was appointed CEO of M6 Interactions in 2014. In 2015, de Fontaines was appointed Director of Group Strategy and Development. He became a member of the Executive Board in February 2023.

Additionally, Julien Mielcarek will join Groupe M6 as Director of Audio and Digital Information on February 10th, reporting to Hervé Beroud, Director of News at Groupe M6. His responsibilities will include the digital development of audio programmes, with the support of Ghislain Thomas, Director of Digital Strategy for RTL Radio (France), and his team. Mielcarek will also supervise the entire digital information offering, both video and audio, from Groupe M6.

Mielcarek joins Groupe M6 from the RMC BFM group, where he most recently held the position of Deputy Director of Digital Information.