Eutelsat in play with new investors?

Eutelsat has a new major investor. Spacetime Transformations, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, has acquired 5.01 per cent of Eutelsat’s shares.

The company, controlled by British businessman Christopher Harborne, said it held 23,827,744 Eutelsat shares, or 5.01 per cent of the satellite operator’s capital and voting rights, on behalf of the aforementioned clients and funds.

This move follows on from a similar investment made by Lazard Asset Management which again, “acting on behalf of clients”, acquired a stake on December 30th 2024. The New York-based asset management company said it now held 23,947,507 Eutelsat shares representing the same number of voting rights, or 5.04 per cent of the satellite operator’s capital and voting rights, on behalf of clients and funds.

There is no suggestion that the two moves are linked. However, both have taken advantage of the ultra-low price of Eutelsat shares. Eutelsat’s current share price is about €2.10 and very near its ‘all time low’ of just €2.

According to his Wikipedia entry, Harborne is a British businessman and technology investor based in Thailand. A University of Cambridge and INSEAD graduate, his donations have enabled the founding of INSEAD San Francisco and the creation of a blockchain research fund. His LinkedIn account says he is CEO at Sherriff Global Grp but he is also ‘chief digital nomad’ .