Mahmood joins Nielsen as GM Audience Measurement, EMEA

Nielsen, the specialist in audience measurement, data and analytics, has announced the appointment of Inam Mahmood as its new General Manager, Audience Measurement, EMEA. Mahmood joins Nielsen from Revolut. He will report to Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer, Audience Measurement, and be based in London.

At Revolut, Mahmood played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and built and led teams across the commercial function. He also developed and executed the brand’s GTM strategy. Prior to that, he joined TikTok as the first commercial hire in EMEA in 2018, where he launched and scaled the advertising business and later led the launch of TikTok Shop in the region. He also led various monetisation initiatives across the business.

Perez commented: “It is vital for us to continually innovate and exceed the demands of a dramatically changing media landscape, continuing to service our clients in as many new and different ways as possible and ensure that we help them to shape the future of media. With a career spanning 20 years, Inam has played a critical role in launching and growing digital businesses across various mobile and video startups, including world famous brands such as Revolut, TikTok, and award-winning creative mobile firm, Adludio. I am confident that this exceptional experience will help us to navigate the way forward in new and exciting ways for our EMEA team.”

Mahmood added: “I am thrilled to join Nielsen and contribute to its fantastic reputation of driving innovation and delivering actionable insights to our clients. In today’s rapidly evolving and fragmented marketplace, understanding consumer behaviour is more critical than ever. I look forward to working with this talented team to deepen our client relationships and partnerships, explore new growth opportunities, and continue Nielsen’s exceptional commitment to shaping the future of audience measurement across the EMEA region.”