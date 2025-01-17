Switzerland: Sunrise integrates Disney+

Swiss telco Sunrise has announced that Disney+ is now fully integrated into the TV Shop on the Sunrise TV Box. Customers can now subscribe to Disney+ and other streaming services with just one click directly via the TV Shop or My Sunrise and manage their subscriptions.

In addition to Disney+, other popular streaming services such as Netflix, Sky Show, oneplus and channel packages such as MySports, Canal+ and Premium Plus are also available.

Disney+ offers exclusive content from the worlds of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. Highlights include hit series such as The Simpsons, Shogun (pictured), The Bear and Only Murders In The Building as well as the critically acclaimed movies including Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Christoph Richartz, Chief Consumer Officer Main Brand at Sunrise, commented: “Our customers appreciate flexibility and clarity. With the full integration of Disney+ and other local and international streaming services into the TV shop, we offer unlimited entertainment and unrivalled convenience. We see this as an important step in further expanding our TV experience and giving our partners a full commercial presence across all our customer touch points”.

For a limited time, Sunrise is offering subscriptions to Disney+ Standard and Disney+ Premium with a discount for new subscribers.