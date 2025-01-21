What to expect from FAST in 2025

Last year brought big changes to the streaming industry – from major mergers to shifting viewer habits – with last year’s What to Expect from Fast Channels TV report predictions of seeing more niche content, greater sports coverage and significant advancements in user experience all proving to be spot on.

Now, it seems ad-supported streaming is set to dominate the spotlight once again, drawing even more attention and bringing additional opportunities across the industry.

The rapid growth of FAST channels in 2024 shows no signs of slowing, with ad-supported streaming set to dominate as its popularity rises worldwide and the gap between ad-supported and ad-free tiers widens. But with the space evolving so quickly, one question lingers: how long can this momentum last?

Below, Russell Foy, FAST Channels TV CEO, provides invaluable insight into the future of FAST. So, what can we expect from the next 12 months?

The Future of FAST

With every major streaming service adopting an ad-supported model in recent years, we’re expecting to see the free ad-supported streaming space continue to boom in the coming months.

Many industry reports estimate that the global FAST market will surpass $10 billion in ad revenue by 2027, with the US at the forefront. This growth is largely driven by the shortage of free TV, alongside cord-cutting trends increasing demand for free, accessible content.

All About the Ads

Advertising strategies in the FAST space are set to become more sophisticated over the next 12 months. Contextual advertising will take centre stage as privacy regulations tighten and third-party cookies phase out. Ads will be carefully crafted to align with what viewers are watching, driving higher engagement, and delivering a stronger return on investment for advertisers.

Connected TV (CTV) advertising is also equipped to evolve, shifting away from simple viewer demographics and broad genre-based targeting toward more advanced strategies that factor in mood and emotion. These tactics are expected to increase awareness, drive sales, and encourage real-world actions, showing the value of personalisation.

Connected TVs: A Gateway to Growth

And speaking of CTVs, they will remain at the heart of FAST consumption. Enhanced interactivity will enable features like voice-activated search, personalised recommendations, and real-time viewer analytics. We also expect to see CTVs integrate more deeply with smart home ecosystems, offering convenience and creating new opportunities for advertising. Additionally, the adoption of ad-supported operating systems by TV manufacturers will make FAST platforms a default component of the viewing experience.

Shifting Consumer Behaviour

Consumer behaviour will continue to evolve in favor of FAST platforms. As audiences grow more accustomed to free ad-supported models, their tolerance for ads will increase. Subscription fatigue, stemming from the proliferation of paid streaming services, will drive more consumers toward FAST options. However, viewers will expect high-quality content even on free platforms, prompting significant investment in production values.

Paid vs Free Streaming: The Pros and Cons

FAST platforms offer several advantages, including cost-free access to a wide range of content and seamless integration with CTVs and mobile devices. However, challenges such as ad saturation and competition with subscription platforms for premium content rights persist. The outlook for 2025 suggests that FAST platforms will complement, rather than replace, paid streaming services. Hybrid models that offer both free and premium tiers are likely to gain traction, appealing to a broader range of consumers.

Looking Ahead

The FAST space in 2025 promises a wealth of opportunities for viewers, advertisers, and content creators alike. As technology evolves and audience preferences shift, the key to success will lie in adaptability, creativity, and a keen focus on delivering value to consumers. For content creators looking to break into the space, there’s never been a better time to launch your own channel and ride the wave of this transformative era in streaming.

Foy commented: “Over the past 12 months, we’ve witnessed tremendous growth and innovation in the FAST space. Predictions we made for 2024, such as the rise of hyper-localized channels and the increased adoption of contextual advertising, have come to fruition. As we look ahead to the next 12 months, I’m particularly excited about the opportunities that AI and personalisation will bring to both viewers and advertisers. The FAST industry is evolving rapidly, and platforms like ours are uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, empowering content creators and redefining how audiences consume entertainment.”

“We provide a comprehensive suite of services, enabling our clients to adopt a gradual approach to deployment through a revenue-sharing model. This strategic approach minimises initial costs, allowing businesses to allocate more resources to their marketing endeavors. The simplest starting point is to launch your channel into the market using our FAST services. Once you achieve success, then consider expanding further by deploying additional channels, and even exploring the possibility of your own white-label platform and apps.”

“FAST Channels TV remains at the forefront of delivering advanced and adaptable solutions to the market. Our goal is to empower content owners and operators with the confidence to unlock the full potential of their existing content library. This includes building a global audience, optimising monetisation strategies, expanding channel lineups, and fostering new partnerships,” ho concluded.

