Carr named FCC Chairman

US President Donald Trump has signed an order that designates Commissioner Brendan Carr as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

In a Statement, Carr said: “I am deeply grateful to President Trump and honoured by his decision to designate me as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. I have had the privilege of working at the FCC for over a dozen years now, including serving previously as the agency’s General Counsel, and I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the FCC.”

“The FCC has important work ahead—on issues ranging from tech and media regulation to unleashing new opportunities for jobs and growth through agency actions on spectrum, infrastructure, and the space economy. We will also advance America’s national security interests and protect consumers.”

“I am eager to accelerate the FCC’s work on these and other fronts. I look forward to collaborating with the Trump Administration, my Commission colleagues, and the FCC’s talented staff as well as Congress to deliver great results for the American people.”